POPE COUNTY, IL — The Pope County sheriff's department issued an open fire burn ban for the county until further notice.
There have been three field fires in the last few days, according to the sheriff's department news release. One was from unknown causes, and the other two were caused by hay bales catching on fire.
The extended weather forecast indicates that no rain is expected for several more days, according to the news release.
If anyone observes fires being started, call the Pope County sheriff's office at 618-683-4321.