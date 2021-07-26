POPLAR BLUFF, MO — A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man was arrested Sunday after police say he groped a teenage girl at a local J.C. Penney.
Officers were called to the store around 1:44 p.m. Sunday. The girl told officers the man grabbed her buttocks and touched in between her legs.
The man, 31-year-old Donald A Raymer, was arrested and initially charged with second-degree sexual misconduct. Police say after officer body camera footage and J.C. Penney surveillance footage were reviewed and prosecutors reviewed case information with police, Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor upgraded the charge to first-degree sexual abuse.