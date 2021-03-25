CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO – A jury has found a Poplar Bluff man guilty of conspiracy to bring nearly 50 pounds of methamphetamine from Texas to Missouri.
Evidence shown during a two-day trial proved Marcus Nelson, 39, conspired with two others to bring 45 pounds of methamphetamine from Texas to Missouri between December 2018 and March 2019, according to the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Missouri.
The U.S. Attorney's office says SEMO Drug Task Force Officers were given information about a person living in Ripley County near Doniphan, Missouri, who was expecting a large shipment of methamphetamine.
Officers went to the house and were speaking with the person when someone threw a duffle bag off a side deck of the house.
Officers say they found approximately 11 pounds of methamphetamine and eight ounces of heroin inside the duffle bag.
After investigating, officers determined Nelson brought the bag to the house and threw it out when he heard police arrived. Nelson, along with Matthew Wade Stoutt and Gino Wells Sr., were indicted and charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.
The attorney's office says Nelson was also charged with possession of 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of more than 100 grams of heroin with intent to distribute.
The Ripley County Sheriff’s Department, SEMO Drug Task Force and Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorneys Keith D. Sorrell and Julie A. Hunter handled the case.