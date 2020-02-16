POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- An investigation is underway after four people were shot at two different locations in Poplar Bluff on Sunday.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department says on person was shot at Bacon Park and three others were shot on Wallace Street.
The 23-year-old man who was shot a Bacon Park was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with critical injuries.
The three people shot on Wallace Street were a 56-year-old man, a 48-year-old man, and a 26-year-old woman. All were being treated at a local hospital.
Poplar Bluff police do not know if the shooting at Bacon Park and the shooting on Wallace Street are connected.
They are looking to identify a man in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information on the suspect, or the two shootings, is asked to contact Detective Dan Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or 573-686-8632.