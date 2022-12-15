POPLAR BLUFF, MO — A mother in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested Thursday after her 7-week-old infant died at an area hospital. Police claim the baby had severe head trauma indicative of abuse.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department says officers went to a home on Kinzer Street around 10 a.m. Thursday in response to a report of a possible infant death. When officers arrived, the police department says, they were told that the baby had already been taken to an area hospital.
When investigators went to the hospital, the police department says they were informed that the baby had died and that the child had suffered severe head trauma.
Officers arrested the infant's mother, 28-year-old Alisha Ivy, and she was jailed in the Butler County Justice Center pending a review of the case by the county prosecutor's office.
Police say an autopsy for the child has been scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19.