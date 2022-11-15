LEDBETTER, KY — Poppy's Meat Shop is asking the community to help feed local families in need by dropping off non-perishable food items.
Donations can be dropped off inside the cruiser parked in front of the meat shop as part of the annual Cram the Cruiser event.
According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, the food donations will be dispersed directly to Livingston County Helping Hands food pantry and distributed to residents.
The cruiser will be parked in front of Poppy's until Nov. 19. The sheriff's office says no donation is too small.