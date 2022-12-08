MAYFIELD, KY — Kelsey Starks — host of one of KET's most popular educational shows — will visit Mayfield Elementary 4th grade students for an hour long presentation on Dec. 15, school officials say.
According to a Thursday release, Starks is the host of "News Quiz," a series that "challenges children’s knowledge of geography and current events."
The show is reportedly one of KET's most popular, watched by about 160,000 Kentucky students each week. It's tailored to students in grades four through eight, the release explains, and allows students to engage with news in an interactive and informative way.
To watch full episodes of News Quiz, click here.