GILBERTSVILLE, KY — A popular mini golf attraction and petting zoo has announced the death of one of its feathered friends.
Maggie's Jungle Golf announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that its ostrich named Oliver had died the night before. The post says he was about 30 years old.
"Our hearts hurt yet with life comes death for all. He lived a very HAPPY life here at Maggie's Jungle Golf however he is going to be very missed," the post reads. "Ostriches have long lifespans to match their other gargantuan credentials. Wild ostriches live for around 30 to 45 years in the wild."
"I am a firm believer that ALL animals go to Heaven," the post continues. "We will see you again Ole’ Boy."
Many people who've visited the park over the years shared their photos of Oliver and stories about him in the comments section under the post.
Maggie's Jungle Golf has made multiple best-of lists for mini-golf, including a 2017 list in USA Today of "unusual and historic" mini-golf attractions across the United States. Click here to see that list.