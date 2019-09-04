PADUCAH -- A portion of the Greenway Trail in Paducah will be closed starting next week.
The City of Paducah says the trail will be closed between Northview Street and Burnett Street starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday, September 9.
North 6th Street will also be closed between Northview Street and Burnett Street.
The closure is part of the Pump Station Rehabilitation Project. Crews will be using the closed section to replace the discharge pipes that traverse the floodwall levee.
Both the Greenway Trail and North 6th Street will be closed until further notice while this work is ongoing.