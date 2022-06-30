MURRAY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a section of Main St. in Murray will be closed for the Freedom Fest parade from 8:15 a.m. to approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, July 4.
They said the closure will be from 12th St. to Industrial Drive and should take place between 8:15 a.m. and 12 p.m. Cross streets will also be closed at intersections along the route.
The Freedom Fest Parade is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
The cabinet explained there will not be a marked detour in the area, but drivers may self-detour via North 12th St. (U.S. 641), Chestnut St. (U.S. 641 Business), and Industrial Drive (KY 2594).