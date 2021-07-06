MARION, IL– Beginning Wednesday at 6:30 a.m portions of East Main and Madison Street in Marion will be closed.
Closures will include East Main Street, between Madison and Mechanic Streets, and North Madison Street from East Main to East Taylor Street.
Crews will be working to demolish the Stanley Building located at 200 East Main Street. The parking lot to the East of the Stanley Building will also be closed to the public.
The demolition process will close roads from 6:30 a.m July 7, until 8 p.m on July 8.