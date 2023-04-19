PADUCAH — Old Friendship Road and Seneca Lane will be closed along the North Friendship Road construction corridor in McCracken County April 19 and 20 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.
According to a Wednesday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure will allow industrial haul trucks to move dirt along the construction corridor.
The cabinet says there won't be a marked detour, but drivers who live in the Indian Hills subdivision can self-detour via Iroquois Drive or Mohawk Drive to Lone Oak Road.
According to the KYTC, this closure is related to a long-term project that includes a new connection to Lone Oak Road, realignment of curves, and the addition of a multi-use trail.