Weather Alert

...WINDY FRIDAY THEN FROST LIKELY LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL MOVE ACROSS THE AREA FRIDAY MORNING AND RESULT IN NORTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH OCCASIONAL HIGHER GUSTS. THIS WILL MAKE FOR HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS ON AREA LAKES. A LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL LIKELY BE ISSUED FOR FRIDAY. AN UNSEASONABLY COLD AIRMASS WILL SETTLE OVER THE REGION TO START OFF THE WEEKEND. FROST IS LIKELY ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA LATE FRIDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. A FREEZE IS POSSIBLE OVER SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE KENTUCKY PENNYRILE. A FREEZE WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THIS AREA. SOME NEWLY EMERGED CROPS, AND SENSITIVE VEGETATION WILL LIKELY BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN.