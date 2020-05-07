Due to current COVID-19 event and group gathering restrictions, WPSD Local 6 and The Paducah Sun have decided to cancel the POSH Home + Garden Show out of concern for the health of the public.
The show was originally scheduled to play in March and was moved to May, then postponed again to June.
Since you can't attend the show in person, Local 6 is bringing the POSH Magazine Home & Garden Show to you with a 30 minute "POSH Home + Garden Spotlight" TV show.
The show will air weekdays after the midday newscast on WPSD starting Monday, May 18, from 12:30 until 1 p.m.
Should you have any questions about participating in the virtual show, please contact your WPSD or Paducah Sun account executive, or call 270-415-1966.