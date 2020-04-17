PADUCAH — The Posh Home + Garden Show has been rescheduled for June because of ongoing restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The show was initially set for March, and was moved to May. But, in light of continued uncertainty surrounding the ability to hold large events and in keeping with current restrictions set by the state, the show is now scheduled for June.
The Posh Home + Garden Show is now set for June 5-6.
"We are making this change out of concern for the health of our community and in hopes that event restrictions will be lifted by June. Here’s to returning to normal event gatherings soon and another great POSH Home & Garden Show!" organizers with WPSD Local 6 and the Paducah Sun said in an announcement sent to vendors.