CARTERVILLE, IL— The Poshard Foundation celebrated 20 years of helping children on Saturday.
The foundation helps abused, neglected and abandoned children in southern Illinois.
A fundraiser and auction was held at John A. Logan college Saturday morning to celebrate the 20th anniversary.
Founder Jo Poshard says the percentage of abused and abandoned children in southern Illinois is twice that of the rest of the state.
"We've done some major projects like building the Cairo Women's Shelter and the night shield in West Frankfort," Poshard said. "But those small every day incidents that change a child's life regularly, those are equally as important. And it makes us feel like we are ready to go on and continue the work, that the need is there."
Poshard says she has been thanked by some children who have received their services over the years.