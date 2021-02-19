CARTERVILLE, IL — The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children is distributing $100,000 to 42 Southern Illinois food pantries, nearly half of which are in the Local 6 area.
"For 22 years, the mission of our Foundation has been the protection and healing of vulnerable children, particularly the abused, neglected and abandoned," says Glenn Poshard, co-founder with his wife, Jo, of the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children. "If the coronavirus has taught us anything over the past year, it's this certainty: It's difficult to heal a broken spirit if the family and the children are hungry."
Poshard says with this $100,000 distribution, the foundation will have given out nearly $175,000 to local food banks since the pandemic began.
"We have never before witnessed food insecurity at this level," Poshard said.
Poshard's wife and co-founder, Jo Poshard, talks about how 2020 was difficult, and this year may bring more challenges, but their commitment to the children must continue.
"Every year, we make a little more progress in helping these children overcome their fears and insecurities," Poshard said. "But we can't give up on the children no matter how bad it gets. Our commitment it to be there for the children of Southern Illinois, to continue the work with our dedicated volunteers and support every child that needs us.
The 42 area food banks, 20 of which are in the Local 6 area, receiving grants from the Poshard Foundation include:
- Benton-West City Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry
- Bethel Temple Evangelistic Ministries Food Pantry (Mounds)
- Cambria Food Bank
- Carterville United Pantry
- Centralia Community Benevolent Association
- Chester Area Christian Food Pantry
- City of Hurst Emergency Food Bank
- Cope - Christian Outreach Program Emergency (Metropolis)
- Crosswalk Community Action Agency Food Pantry (West Frankfort)
- Daystar Community Program (Cairo)
- DuQuoin Food Pantry
- Faith Liberty Mission Church and Food Pantry (DuQuoin)
- Friends of Jesus Food Pantry - Equality Methodist Church
- God's Pantry - Caledonia Community Church (Olmsted)
- Good Samaritan Ministries Food Pantry (Carbondale)
- Goreville Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry
- Greater Galatia Food Pantry
- Hands of Hope Food Pantry (Turning Point Church) (McLeansboro)
- Harvest Deliverance Center Lamb's Providence Food Pantry (Harrisburg)
- Herrin Community Food Pantry
- Herrin House of Hope
- JC Manna Mission (Johnston City)
- Jesus es el Senor United Methodist Church Food Pantry (Cobden)
- Least of the Brethren Ministry (Pickneyville)
- Loaves and Fishes (Anna United Methodist Church)
- Marion Ministerial Alliance
- Ministry for the Broken-Hearted Food Pantry (Christopher)
- Muphysboro Food Pantry
- Park Avenue Baptist Church Food Pantry (Mt. Vernon)
- Roads Church Pantry (Norris City)
- St. Kateri Parish Snackpack Program (Ridgway)
- Salem Lutheran Church Food Pantry (Jonesboro)
- Sesser-Valier Area Lifeline (Sesser)
- Shawnee Development Council, Inc. (Karnak)
- Sparta Area Food Pantry
- The Promise (Marion)
- Thompsonville Community Christ Food Pantry
- Victory Dream Center (Carbondale)
- Vienna First Baptist Church Food Pantry
- We Love White County (Carmi)
- Whiteash Food Bank (Marion)
"We are so thankful to have the dedicated workers in our food banks and our social service agencies who combine their efforts in bringing healing to the whole child," Glenn Poshard said. "To the extent that our Foundation can be a part of the healing process for both the body and the spirit, we are grateful."
You can learn more about the Poshard Foundation on their website, PoshardFoundation.org and Facebook page, Poshard Foundation for Abused Children Inc.