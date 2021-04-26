CARTERVILLE, IL — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children is giving out 30 grants to agencies that help abused and neglected children in southern Illinois.
Poshard Foundation co-founder Jo Poshard says the nonprofit distributes the grants in April dto bring attention to "the plight of abused children in southern Illinois."
"Abuse doesn’t stop in times of a pandemic," Poshard said in a statement. "It often means that we aren’t hearing about it, and our mandated reporters, such as teachers, are not seeing it because many children are learning remotely. DCFS needs family members and neighbors now more than ever to report their suspicions to the Hotline at 800-25-ABUSE."
More than $100,000 will be distributed among the 30 agencies that serve multiple counties. The grants will be officially announced at a Zoom conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
The organizations receiving grant funding are:
- Arrowleaf (formerly Family Counseling Center) in Vienna
- Baptist Children’s Home in Carmi
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois
- Cairo Women’s Shelter
- Caritas Family Solutions in Carterville
- Caritas Family Solutions in Mt. Vernon
- CASA of Franklin and Hamilton Counties
- CASA of Jefferson County
- CASA of Marion County
- CASA of Saline County
- CASA of Williamson County
- Centerstone
- Children’s Home and Aid in Herrin
- Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network in Anna
- Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois
- Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center
- Healthy Families Illinois – Shawnee Health Service
- Hoyleton Youth & Family Services
- Lutheran Social Services of Illinois in Marion
- Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Prison & Family Ministry in Marion
- Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center
- Pregnancy Matters in Carbondale and Marion
- Southern Illinois Coalition for the Homeless
- Spero Family Services in Mt. Vernon and Murphysboro
- Stress and Trauma Treatment Center Inc. in Eldorado
- The Amy Center in Mt. Vernon
- The Guardian Center in Carmi
- The Night’s Shield in West Frankfort
- The Women’s Center in Carbondale
- Two Rivers Child Advocacy Center in Anna
To watch the Zoom conference, follow the link below, and enter the meeting ID and passcode.
Meeting link: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/87679894704?pwd=VW9TcVZJY2puSWhwVEtFNDFMSzVXZz09
Meeting ID: 876 7989 4704
Passcode: 62901
For more information about the Poshard Foundation, visit poshardfoundation.org.