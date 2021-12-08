CARTERVILLE, IL — The Poshard Foundation's Christmas Gift Giveaway toy distribution is underway in southern Illinois. Agencies serving abused, abandoned and neglected children are receiving gifts to make their Christmases a little brighter.
Every year, the Poshard Foundation teams up with Ameren Illinois to distribute gifts to more than 500 children identified through social service agencies in the region.
Photographs the Poshard Foundation shared with Local 6 show moments from Wednesday's toy collection and the start of the distribution.
Through the end of the week, the toys will be given to children in need.
Participating counties include Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson.
Agencies participating in this year's Christmas Gift Giveaway include:
- Arrowleaf
- Cairo Women’s Center
- Caritas
- Centerstone
- CASA of Marion County
- CASA Saline County
- CASA of Williamson County
- Damas Latinas
- DCFS – Cairo
- DCFS – Harrisburg
- DCFS – Marion
- DCFS – Metropolis
- LSSI Prisoner and Family Ministry
- Spero
- The Promise
- The Night’s Shield
- The Women’s Center/Harrisburg
- Young Hearts with Goals and Purpose
Click here for more information about the Poshard Foundation.