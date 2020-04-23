CARBONDALE, IL — We are all supposed to be staying home right now but for some children that's not the safest place to be.
Glenn Poshard said the past five weeks have been the busiest of his life. He and his wife founded the Poshard Foundation For Abused Children.
With the help of a $400,000 grant from both the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund and their own foundation, the Poshards are able to help thousands of children in 23 southern Illinois counties.
"Being isolated can create a lot of stress on a families regarding domestic abuse, child abuse, or just day-to-day issues when you don't have your normal support," said Jo Poshard.
Those needs could include things like food, basic supplies, medical care and therapeutic resources for children. One of the agencies receiving money from the grant is the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois. CEO Tina Carpenter said the contribution will help them continue to provide meals and resources for kids.
"It's not typical for us to be serving over a 1,000 meals a week, especially a supper. Our programs have changed. Our families are suffering right now. It's a tough time. We need to be able to provide nutrition for their bodies, souls and mind," said Carpenter.
Offering those programs allows them to continue to look after the kids.
"This is a tough time for kids at risk. If they're in an unstable home where there is abuse, going to school or coming to the club is a way for them to escape that environment for a short period of time or to tell someone what's going on. That's just not there right now," said Carpenter.
Glenn Poshard said it's important they work fast.
"It's just imperative we get this out quickly, especially under these circumstances, because food, clothing, all these items are under duress right now," said Glenn Poshard.
Glenn Poshard said this is the biggest grant they've ever received. All the money will go to the children.
Social service agencies are identifying children and families with the greatest need. After the applications from the 34 groups are submitted, the agencies will decide the best way to distribute the money.