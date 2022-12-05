CARTERVILLE, IL — Southern Illinois social service agencies will gather at John A. Logan College on Wednesday for the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children's 2022 Christmas Toy Giveaway.
About 2,000 new toys and gifts will be distributed among 600 abused, abandoned and neglected children from 12 southern Illinois counties, the foundation says. The event is not a public giveaway; the children who will receive the presents have been identified by agency caseworkers who work with the Poshard Foundation, the nonprofit says.
The toy distribution will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and the toys will be given out over a two day period.
Ameren Illinois is partnering with the Poshard Foundation. The foundation says Ameren Illinois has donated funding for gifts in the past, and has contributed $5,000 annually towards the project in recent years.
“We want to thank Ameren Illinois for their partnership again this year as well as Hangin’ by a Thread, BlueCross BlueShield, Modern Woodmen of America, Richard Clark of Tri-State Business Equipment, Auto Credit of Southern Illinois and our individual donors. These children were not on anyone’s Christmas list but they are now. We hope these gifts bring smiles to many faces,” the Poshard Foundation said in a statement Monday.
For more information about the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children, visit poshardfoundation.org.