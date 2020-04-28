CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a nursing home Calloway County.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services says one case has been confirmed at Fern Terrace Assisted Living.
The patient is a resident of the nursing home.
Other local nursing homes with confirmed cases include:
- Mayfield Health and Rehab in Graves County - 3 positive staff cases.
- River's Bend Retirement Community in Lyon County - 7 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, and 3 positive staff cases.
- Parkview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in McCracken county - 2 positive staff cases.