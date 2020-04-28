CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY -- A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a nursing home Calloway County.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services says one case has been confirmed at Fern Terrace Assisted Living.

The patient is a resident of the nursing home.

Other local nursing homes with confirmed cases include:

  • Mayfield Health and Rehab in Graves County - 3 positive staff cases.
  • River's Bend Retirement Community in Lyon County - 7 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, and 3 positive staff cases.
  • Parkview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in McCracken county - 2 positive staff cases.

Tags