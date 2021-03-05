CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A former officer of the Bardwell Police Department faces possession charges in Carlisle County, the sheriff's office announced Friday night.
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says deputies carried out a search warrant at the home of former Bardwell officer Thomas Lemons around 5 p.m. Friday. The sheriff's office says the search, which was carried out as part of an ongoing drug investigation, uncovered marijuana, digital scales and items associated with drug use.
Lemons, who is 63-years-old, was cited on state charges of marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession. The sheriff's office says Lemons was not arrested, because state marijuana possession charges are not irresistible offenses. He was instead cited to appear in court.
Mayfield police, Kentucky State Police troopers and federal investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the investigation and the search warrant, the sheriff's office says.
The sheriff's office says a photo of Lemons was not available.