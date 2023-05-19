PADUCAH — More than 69 million people across the country depend on Social Security benefits, but if the government defaults on its debt, that could lead to delayed payments and leave them unable to fill some of their most basic needs.
Carol Evans and Gloria Webb are two seniors who visit the Paducah Senior Center often.
"I try to find things I can do with other people that don't cost a fortune to go see or do, like here at the senior center for instance. It's a wonderful place," Evans said.
Evans has been receiving Social Security benefits for 11 years. She says she uses those payments to pay for food, gas, and even health care.
Webb has been receiving Social Security benefits for nearly 20 years and uses them for similar purposes. She says she has put money aside, but she worries for those who haven't.
In Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri, more than 700,000 people depended on Social Security benefits in 2021, according to the Social Security Administration.
Though this issue is on the minds of many in the Local 6 area, Southern Illinois University Carbondale economics professor Kevin Sylwester is less concerned that lawmakers will let a default happen.
"I don't think that's going to happen, though. I think, because of the political consequences, if nothing else, that is a very unlikely scenario," he said.
Still, many are concerned about the possibility of a default.
Webb is just hoping for the best.
"It's life. It's a life-saving standards that you've got to have, and I know a lot of my friends here, we don't have all the best there is, but you know what, we get by," Webb said. "But without it, I would really be afraid for a lot of them."
NBC reports that putting a little extra money aside is a good strategy for making sure you're ready in case the government does default on its debt. However, experts say many simply aren't making enough to put any extra away.
