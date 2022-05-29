The Marshall County Parks Department has received a report of a possible alligator sighting in the pond at Mike Miller Park. Park staff, KY Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Marshall County Sheriffs Department have been on scene and have been unable to confirm the sighting at this time.
The area will be patrolled frequently in the coming days. Please use caution and be aware of your surroundings if you plan to be near the pond at the park.
If you see an alligator please call 911 and note the location of the sighting.