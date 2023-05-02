PADUCAH — Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport Bridge" on Tuesday.
The bridge connects Brookport, Illinois, to McCracken County, Kentucky.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the Concord Fire Department and the Paducah Fire Department responded to the collision. The Brookport Fire Department also responded, as did the Massac County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office, Massac County EMS and Mercy Regional EMS.
As of about 2:30 p.m., the Brookport Fire Department says the crash site has been cleared and the bridge has reopened to traffic.
It's still unclear what caused the crash, but we're told there were no severe injuries.