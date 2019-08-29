Watch again

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — An arrest was made Wednesday evening in connection with an incident in which teens broke into a houseboat at Kentucky Dam Marina over the weekend. A 14-year-old was found dead in the water and other two had symptoms of overdose.

One of the drugs found on the scene were Xanax pills.

There was another incident involving Xanax pills Wednesday morning. A man was found slumped over in the driver's seat of a car at a Benton business.

Deputies said Xanax pills possibly laced with fentanyl were involved with multiple overdose incidents this week.

Parents are worried that the drug is moving in the community.

Father and Kentucky Shores owner Chris Lamb said he employs plenty of teens. He said they talk to him about things like drug issues in the area.

"I try to guide them as best as I can, but it's definitely a problem," said Lamb.

Lamb owns several businesses in the area, including Lamb's Body Shop, so he is a very busy man.

He said, like other parents, after a long day at work, people are tired. However, you need to stay up to date on your child.

"As parents, we need to try to find people in their lives that we trust," said Lamb. "And create that bond with them where they feel like if they can't talk to us. They can talk to someone."

Capt. Tim Reynolds says the Marshall County Sheriff's Department responded to a possible overdose early Wednesday morning, where the victim took Xanax pills, possibly laced with fentanyl.

"No drug is safe, especially with the fentanyl threat that's there," said Reynolds.

Shortly after, they arrested Nathaniel Erickson.

He faces multiple charges for possession of drugs and aggravated trafficking. Officers found multiple drugs in his home, including five Xanax pills suspected of containing fentanyl.

Reynolds said Erickson bought the drugs on the dark web. Erickson is in jail, and the victim is now conscious and alert, but the drugs are still out there.

"Children have died because of this. People are overdosing heavily. This is very dangerous stuff," said Reynolds. "It's not worth a few dollars to hurt others."

Lamb said he knows law enforcement is doing what they can, but parents, and the community, should do their part as well.

"If the kids are on the right track, then our legacy will continue," said Lamb. "And it will continue the way that Marshall County, Graves County, or whatever county wants to portray themself."

Fentanyl is highly potent. Just touching it is dangerous.

Chief Eddie McGuire said fentanyl it is 100 times more potent than heroine.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said if you come across any drugs, do not pick them up, because they could be laced with fentanyl.