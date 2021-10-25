FRANKFORT, KY– Residents of Ballard, Hickman and Trigg County who want to run in the special election for the office of circuit court clerk next year have until Nov. 29 to register for the exam they must pass to get on the ballot.
The Administrative Office of the Courts will administer the exam on Dec. 1.
Candidates must score at least 70% on the exam to get on the ballot for the November 2022 election. The exam covers general knowledge in reading, math and language, and specific knowledge about circuit court clerk operations and Judicial Branch policies.
The new circuit clerks will serve a term that runs through the end of 2024, when the regular election for all 120 Kentucky circuit court clerks will take place.
Henry, Lincoln, Owlsey and Woodford counties are also seeking potential circuit court candidates.
