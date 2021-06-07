TRIGG, LYON, CALDWELL COUNTIES, KY — If you take Interstate 24 through Trigg, Caldwell, and Lyon counties, you may have already noticed construction prep in the westbound lanes around mile marker 51 to mile marker 65.
However, the potential for rain contractors pushing back the start date to install a centerline barrier wall along the eastbound lanes to prepare for two way traffic in this work zone.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the eastbound lanes will carry two-way traffic from the 51 mile marker to the 65 mile marker, while 10 miles of the westbound side is closed for reconstruction.
Crews were expecting to start placing the centerline barrier Monday, but the chance of rain for much of the week pushed the delay. The contractor says they will check weather conditions each afternoon and start the installation as soon as the forecast allows for several days of continuous work.
The barrier will be placed near the 51 mile marker on I-24 and go eastward along the eastbound lanes. The work is expected to be completed by early July.
When installation starts — eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane. The lane restriction will lengthen as the barrier wall is installed. Once more than 13 miles of the centerline barrier wall is in place, KYTC says the contractor will set a date for westbound traffic to be shifted to one lane.
Truckers should be aware of two different maximum load widths — a 15 feet for eastbound vehicles, and a 12 feet for westbound. This is due to the barrier wall.
The eastbound width restriction will start when the barrier is installed. The westbound width restriction will start when traffic is shifted to 2-way.