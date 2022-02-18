MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Drivers traveling along Interstate 24 in McCracken County will want to keep their eyes open for a mobile pothole patching crew working along the highway on Monday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crew will be out from about 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Monday, working from the McCracken County line with Marshall County at the 17 mile marker to mile point 0.0 at the I-24 Ohio River bridge.
In a news release, KYTC District 1 says the pothole patching caravan will move traffic to the left-hand lane so personnel can work in the right-hand lane. The cabinet warns that some potholes may require the crew to remain in one place for longer periods of time.
Drivers are advised to watch out for trucks with arrow boards directing traffic to change lanes, and for merging traffic, as they approach the mobile crew.
KYTC also asks drivers to be cautious around equipment, flaggers and maintenance workers doing their job near the flow of traffic.