BENTON, KY — The definition of poverty is changing for 2022. That means many struggling families who used to get food and other subsidies are being turned away.
That will soon also be the case at Caring Needline in Benton, Kentucky.
Families that rely on the services say it will be hard to make ends meet.
"By the time I pay all my other bills I don't have hardly a dollar left for food," explained Phillip Bowerman. He is on a fixed income. He said now that qualifying levels for him have dropped by $10,000, he'll no longer be able to pick up food at Caring Needline. He said in today's economy it's hard to make it all-around.
"It's depressing," said Bowerman. "I stay depressed all the time about it."
"You'll do whatever you have to, to survive," said Ron Gray. "If you have to eat opossum, you eat opossum."
Gray is another person who will no longer qualify. He also volunteers at Caring Needline. He said it will be hard on him, but he's more concerned about other families in need — especially the elderly.
"Anybody that's trying to live on $1,100 a month, there is no way in the world they can afford the groceries and the bills," said Gray.
"It is putting an extra burden on top of people who are already burdened," Caring Needline office manager Patricia Swinford said.
Swinford said the guidelines don't add up. She is sad that now she'll have to turn people away.
"Now they're just pulling the rug out from under people," she said. "That's not right."
For more about the guidelines, visit aspe.hhs.gov.