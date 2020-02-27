HERRIN, IL — Local educators are learning how poverty impacts their students. Census.org reported in 2018 that 38 million people lived in poverty. Thursday, a group of southern Illinois educators took part in a hands-on simulation about poverty from the University of Illinois Extension Center.
Mounting bills, unexpected setbacks, and tough choices: southern Illinois educators learned all about the hard decisions some of their students and their families face in real life through the poverty simulation.
"I can't imagine being a family and having to do this every day of our lives. It was exhausting," said Northside Primary Center Principal Matt Viernow.
They were given real-life scenarios, forcing them to balance daily survival while fighting major setbacks and their responsibilities to their children. During the simulation, Viernow and his family almost lost their home.
"I was laid off. I went to social services. I didn't have unemployment. We had no income," said Viernow.
Now, Viernow has a better understanding how this trauma can impact his students.
"I can fully understand why some kids don't come to school ready to learn. They're more worried about survival," said Viernow.
High school student Haley Bundren felt like she was walking in the shoes of some of her classmates, and it increased her empathy for them.
"Sometimes there will be kids going from couch to couch living at a friend's house or grandparents house. It's sad. They're just tired in class," said Bundren.
Although most of the people at the event didn't need social services, the simulation helped them realize that in order to help others, they have to educate themselves on what's available.
"We can't assume that parents know what to do or where to get help," said Viernow.
A little understanding goes a long way.
Anyone in Illinois can sign up to have their company or group take a similar simulation. Contact your local University of Illinois Extension Office. Offices are located in each county in the state.