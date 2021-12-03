PADUCAH — Nationwide, families are falling further and further behind on their utility bills and facing shutoffs.
In fact, the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association says families in the U.S. owe power companies an estimated $20 billion. That number is a whopping 67% higher than the average year.
"It's extremely scary," said Sally Michelson of Community Kitchen Ministries. "Can you imagine living in the dark?"
Michelson said many people in the Local 6 area are struggling.
"They're anxious month to month," said Michelson. She gets to know the individuals who come to Community Kitchen. "They are worried about whether they can afford gas, whether they can afford heat," she said.
She helps navigate the debt.
"We will call the Paducah Power and we will talk to them and see what they owe," said Michelson. "We try to get them on budget billing so they are always aware of how much energy they are using."
She said some are four digits in the hole.
"That's very hard to work with, because the one that was four digits, it was turned off, so to get it back on it hard to be all paid," said Michelson.
"I always feel like there is always more need in our community than we have resources for," said Candace Melloy of Family Service Society.
Melloy said now that emergency moratoriums have expired, more people will face shutoffs.
"We are seeing a steady increase in people coming in for help with utility bills. Every month there's a couple more people calling us, and I anticipate that will continue over the next couple of months," said Melloy.
Like Community Kitchen, Family Service Society offers education to keep bills low and some financial assistance. But they anticipate money will run out.
"We have folks we can't help every year just because we don't have enough funds and other organizations face the same thing. That's why we work together and network to try to help as many people as we can," she said.
Michelson and Melloy each said they rely on private donors, and no matter what, neither will turn anyone away. Both said they will work together and do whatever it takes to make sure every family has hope.
"To a family in need, we'd say give us a call. We will see if we can assist you," said Melloy.
There are also limited funds available through low income energy assistance programs like LIHEAP. LIHEAP is only offered through Western Kentucky Allied.
As for Paducah Power System, the utility company said the sooner you realize you're falling behind the better. Let them know, and they will try to work on a payment plan with you.