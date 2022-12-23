Tennessee Valley Authority may possibly call for rolling blackouts tonight and again in the morning, Murray Electric System said in a social media post on Friday.
Conserving power could help avoid this. Murray Electric—along with Tennessee Valley Authority and other local power companies—asks customers to do what you can to lower your energy consumption within reason.
"Our region and the majority of the nation is experiencing what the National Weather Service is calling a once-in-a-generation storm," said TVA COO Don Moul in a social media video. "TVA has relied on the support of partners to minimize the impact on communities across the region by directing them to reduce their power use. Due to the extreme cold and high winds, we have lost some generation, and our employees are working around the clock to return these units to service."
Gibson Electric Membership Corporation reports crews are still working to restore service to everyone. At this time, 60 members' homes or businesses are without power from Clinton, Kentucky to east of Three Way, Tennessee. New reports of outages are trickling in.