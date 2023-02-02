PADUCAH — Local power companies over-prepared ahead of the recent winter storm that covered the Local 6 region.
When ice is in the forecast, power companies prepare for a spike in energy use.
Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative says it has been able to handle the surge.
JPEC was concerned after record low temperatures in December 2022 put a major strain on the power system. That caused many local power companies to ask customers to conserve power to avoid blackouts. This week's storm wasn't as demanding.
While you stayed in and turned up the thermostat in your home, JPEC had crews out on the slippery roads.
Because of the forecast, Scott Adair with JPEC says the cooperative was prepared for major outages.
“Whenever that ice forecast gets up to around a half inch or a little more, then our concern certainly increases,” says Adair.
It was a routine winter storm, similar to ones JPEC has worked in years past.
Outages were limited and short lived, and as usual, power usage increased drastically.
“Anytime we have a temperature difference outside and inside, we're asking our straight air unit to change the temperature even more. So, the more the extreme, the more we're asking it to change the temperature,” Adair says.
The extra usage will be reflected on customers' next bill, but the increase won't be drastic. That's in stark contrast to current bills JPEC members are receiving.
“Members are seeing some higher bills because we had some historically low temperatures right there around Christmastime,” says Adair.
Calls have increased from customers trying to understand the extreme change in their bills.
JPEC says it has customer service representatives available to help.
JPEC members should also factor in the fuel adjustment clause, or FAC, into their bills.
The FAC changes based on the costs of natural gas, coal and other fuels.
If that cost increases, customers will see an additional charge.
If that cost decreases, members will receive a credit on their bill.
On average, electricity bills are higher in the winter months.
Customers can expect to see a drop in their bills as the weather warms up.