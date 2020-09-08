PADUCAH -- The annual Power for Patients Blood Drive is Wednesday and Thursday, September 9 and 10. Power for Patients is open to everyone.
PPS customers who donate will receive a one-time $15 credit on their electric bill.
If you’re not a PPS customer, you can apply that credit to the bill of someone who is, including a nonprofit in our service area.
Anyone who donates can receive a free t-shirt.
The drive runs from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both days.
Walk-ins are welcome, or you may make an appointment here. Masks are encouraged.
The drive will be held at the Salvation Army Center at 2990 Trimble Street.
Paducah Power System released a Facebook post with more details on the event. It can be found below.