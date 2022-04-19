PADUCAH — The eighth annual Power of the Purse luncheon and designer purse auction was held Tuesday at Walker Hall in Paducah. The event honors women in the workplace and Equal Pay Day.
This year's luncheon featured a musical performance, an online designer purse auction, a raffle drawing and remarks from keynote speaker Janice Person, the founder and CEO of Grounded Communications.
Proceeds from the annual event benefit the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and Paducah Professional Women. Organizers hope to raise more money this year than last year's $25,000. United Way COO Kelly Davis explains why this event matters.
"This type of event is extremely important, because we want women to be successful in our community and we want women to support each other," Davis says. "And that's what this event is about. It's about bringing together women and supporting each other and just having a lot of fun while we're in the process."
And those who attended this year's event saw a familiar — but maybe unexpected — face helping show off the purses available at auction.
Local 6 meteorologist Noah Bergren took a break from looking at forecast models to do some modeling of his own. He helped show off the handbags up for bid and deliver them to the women who won them.
This year's event was presented by presented by Baptist Health Paducah. The raffle, in which a lucky winner took home a Kate Spade bag and accessories, was sponsored by Sara Gipson, owner of Sara Gipson Group.