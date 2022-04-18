PADUCAH — There are just a few hours left to enter a local raffle for a chance to win a Kate Spade bag while supporting nonprofits in Paducah and McCracken County. The 2022 Power of the Purse raffle is leading up to this year's luncheon event.
Raffle tickets are $5 each, and Power of the Purse organizers say each ticket represents a chance to win a Kate Spade bag with a matching umbrella, scarf, pen, notebook and key ring valued at $684. The designer bag is tan with black and white accents and has a middle compartment large enough to hold a 15-inch laptop. The accessories that come with the bag are tan and black leopard print. The raffle prize is sponsored by Sara Gipson, owner of Sara Gipson Group.
Raffle proceeds benefit the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and Paducah Professional Women. Monday, April 18, is the last day tickets are available.
The winner will be announced during the eighth annual Power of the Purse luncheon and purse auction on Tuesday. The event also benefits the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and Paducah Professional Women.
The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at Walker Hall Event Center in Paducah. Organizers say attendees will enjoy an online designer purse auction, a luncheon and networking opportunities. Additionally, Grounded Communications founder and CEO Janice Person will provide a keynote speech. Registration for the luncheon is closed.
But, the auction is being held online, and it's already open for bids. Organizers say the designer purses up for bid in the auction are stuffed with surprise items, such as jewelry, spa certificates and more. Bidding will end at 12:20 p.m.
For more information about the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, visit unitedwaypaducah.org.
For more information about Paducah Professional Women, visit paducahprofessionalwomen.org.