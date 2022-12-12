MARION, KY — Two traffic signals are out of service because of a power outage in downtown Marion, Kentucky, the state transportation cabinet says.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says, because of the outage, traffic is backed up at the intersection of South Main Street and Gum Street and the intersection of Main Street and Bellville Street next to the Crittenden County Courthouse.
Officers with the Marion Police Department were on site directing traffic until four-way stop signs could be posted at both intersections, KYTC District 1 says.
The transportation cabinet says officials do not yet know how long the traffic signals will be out of service.
Drivers should treat intersections with signal outages as four-way stops, unless police are on-site directing traffic, the KYTC District 1 reminded the public in a news release about the outage.