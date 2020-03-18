MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Shortly after Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation reported an outage affecting around 1,500 members Wednesday evening, the utility now says power is restored for those customers.
The utility says that outage was in a similar area to an outage that happened Wednesday morning.
The morning outage was in the US 60/Olivet Church Road area and Blandville/Lovelaceville Road area. About 1,000 people were without power in that outage.
JPEC said the morning outage was caused by a switch failure at the Olivet Church Road substation.
