Power is slowly getting restored in the Local 6 area, yet hundreds of homes are still with out power.
Here is the latest update from energy providers in the Local 6 area.
Gibson Electric
As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has 67 outage locations and 391 member homes/businesses without power.
Gibson Electric expect to restore service to most members by Thursday morning.
Click here to check Gibson Electrics outage map.
West Kentucky RECC
As of early Wednesday morning, the West Kentucky RECC still has 830 members without electricity.
According to West Kentucky RECC, the pace of restoration has slowed, and they are expecting impending weather to further impact restoration efforts.
However, the power company says energy conservation is no longer needed and the system is stable.
Tennessee Valley Authority
TVA has not provided a Wednesday update on social media as of 12:30 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the TVA said 18 of the 21 connection points that were previously damaged had been restored.
The remaining connections to the Mayfield Electric and Water System in western Kentucky and Lexington Electric Service in middle Tennessee are still being repaired.