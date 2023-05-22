FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Power outages are being reported throughout areas of Franklin County, Illinois, Monday night.
The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says utility services are aware of of the outage, and advises residents not to call 911 to report power outages.
An update from the EMA sent at 11:13 p.m. says the investigation into the cause of the power outages is ongoing, and its possible the cause is centered around the Benton, Illinois, area.
"There have been no critical incidents reported to 911 at this time that could be the cause of the outage," the EMA's alert reads. "Around 5,700 customers without power countywide. Unknown time of restoration. We are getting updates direct from our Ameren liaison and will provide more updates as new information is available."
For updates on outages, visit Ameren's outage center at ameren.com/outage-center/main.