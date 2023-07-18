Utility companies in the Local 6 area are reporting power outages caused by storms in the area.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Gibson Electric Membership Corporation says more than 6,500 members have been affected by outages, including more than 5,300 who are currently without power. The outages are affecting homes and businesses in Hickman and Carlisle counties in Kentucky and Lake and Obion Counties in Tennessee, as well as Gibson and Dyer counties. Gibson Electric says crews are working and will restore power as soon as they safely can. Members can check Gibson Electric's outage map at gibsonemc.com.
Scott Adair with Jackson Purchase Electric tells Local 6 a little more than 3,500 members are affected by outages Tuesday afternoon. "Outage restoration has begun, and our crews will restore power as quickly as possible," Adair says. Members can check the JPEC outage map at jpenergy.com.
In a Facebook post, West Kentucky Rural Electric says it is also experiencing multiple outages. Crews are being dispatched to restore power, and the utility provider says it will continue to provide updates on its Facebook page as more information becomes available. Members can check WKRECC's outage map at wkrecc.com.
In Illinois and Missouri, Ameren's outage map is also showing some customers without power in the Local 6 area. To check on the status of those outages, visit outagemap.ameren.com.