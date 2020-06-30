MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Power outages are affecting Paducah Power System and Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation customers in McCracken County Tuesday afternoon.
As of around 3:50 p.m., JPEC's outage map showed 325 members affected by five outages. Of those members, 324 are in McCracken County and one is in Ballard County.
PPS's map showed 2,534 customers affected by outages — 2,180 in the downtown area and 354 in the Park Avenue and mall area. Not long after our initial report, PPS's outage map shows the outages have been resolved for most customers. As of 4:18 p.m., 16 PPS members were affected by outages.
In a Facebook post, PPS says outages were caused by Monday afternoon's storm. "While almost everyone is back on, we have more than a dozen customers in the Coleman Road/County Park Road area that will be out of electricity for at least a few hours, maybe longer. The cause of the the outage is the loss of five poles on County Park Road. We will need to do some temporary work in order to get those customers re-energized, and it will take a while. We will then replace the downed poles."
With the post, PPS shared a photo of the downed power poles, one of which had snapped, and could be seen blocking the roadway.
To check JPEC's outage map for the latest updates, click here. To report a power outage to JPEC, call 1-800-633-4044.
To check PPS's outage map, click here. To report an outage to PPS, call 270-575-4000.