MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation says crews have restored power to the nearly 2,000 Marshall County customers who were affected by an outage Tuesday night.
WKRECC said it lost one the circuits served by a Benton, Kentucky, substation. A breaker and recloser at the substation failed because of a short caused by a bird nest in the equipment, the electric utility says.
About 1,987 members were without service for a time Tuesday night, but the company says power has been restored as of 11 p.m.
Members can visit WKRECC's online outage map to keep an eye on outages in their area and for more information on how to report outages when they occur.
Earlier in the evening, a large outage affected multiple communities in southern Illinois.
The Metropolis, Illinois, Police Department says a major transmission line for Ameren Illinois was affected, causing outages in Metropolis, Goreville, Anna and other communities.
Power was restored to those southern Illinois communities as of about 9 p.m. Tuesday, WFCN News in southern Illinois reports.