KENTUCKY — “We’re used to making millionaires but are excited for the opportunity to make a billionaire.”
Those words are from President and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery, Mary Harville. She's hoping someone from Kentucky will win the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, which lottery officials just announced has reached a world-record shattering $1.6 billion.
According to the Friday morning release, Saturday's cash-option pays out $782.4 million in one lump sum. Otherwise, the winner will receive their money in annuity payments over 30 years.
Tickets for the Powerball drawing are $2 each and can be purchased at any Kentucky Lottery retailer or online at kylottery.com until 9 p.m. on Saturday. Drawings are held at 10 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.
KY lottery officials want to remind players to play responsibly and avoid spending more than you can afford. They say the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.