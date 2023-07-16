Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pulaski, Massac, central Pope, southeastern Johnson, northwestern Livingston, northeastern Carlisle, central Ballard and western McCracken Counties through 645 PM CDT... At 619 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Dixon Springs to near Vienna to near Karnak. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... New Columbia around 635 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Dixon Springs, Metropolis and La Center. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 4. Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 13 and 38. Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 16 and 17. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH