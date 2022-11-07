BARDWELL, KY — An early morning crash took out a telephone pole on U.S. 51 and the downed power lines are causing a blockage that's expected to last until about 8:30 a.m.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the blockage is near the 7.1 mile marker at the West Court St. intersection in Bardwell, in the curve at the south end of town.
The cabinet says utility crews have started repairs and a detour has been established for trucks. They recommend other drivers to detour using side streets.