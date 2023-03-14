MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Long Term Recovery Group has been encouraging residents to apply for the $3.5 million in Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet funding allocated for the county from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, warning that funding for the county may be reduced if Marshall County survivors of the December 2021 tornado outbreak don't apply for it. Now, the LTRG says that concern has become a reality.
"As of yesterday, Marshall County’s allocation of the Team West KY Tornado Funds has been cut to $1,575,00.00," Marshall County LTRG Chairman Mark Sickling said in an announcement shared with Local 6. "The bad news is that with that cut only approximately 450 Marshall County tornado survivors will be able to receive the $3500 distribution from the PPC. The good news is if we have more than 450 people apply for the PPC funding, the PPC and Team KY will work with us to try to find the additional $3500.00 to give to Marshall County tornado survivors."
Sickling says the LTRG has processed more than 160 PPC fund applications as of this week, thanks to the efforts of the group's case managers over the past six weeks.
For Marshall County tornado survivors who have not yet applied for PPC assistance, the LTRG encourages them to do that as soon as possible. Sickling says it's important to apply soon, because the deadline to apply is June 15, and because the county's allocation has dropped to a little over $1.5 million, down from $3.5 million.
Sickling asks those who have applied for PPC funding over the past few weeks to be patient. "The final determination on whether or not you receive the $3500 check doesn’t come from the MCLTRG, but from the PPC in Frankfort," he explains.
To apply, click here and scroll down to the bottom of the page. Then, click "PPC Funding Application."