CARBONDALE, IL — In January last year, the charges against a man convicted of murdering a Southern Illinois University student in 2014 were dropped. Friday, the family of the student who was killed, Pravin Varughese, made their way to Carbondale, Illinois, for their annual memorial service.
The special prosecutor still working on the case, David Robinson, said not a lot has changed. Their support for their position in the case and the family is unwavering.
Time doesn't heal all wounds, and even though the time has passed, not much has changed. Their love for their son has only made the Varughese family's faith stronger. That's why they boldly walked through the woods Friday to the place where his body was found.
"Just because he died here I feel like his soul is here. I feel like he's calling me back here," said Pravin's mother, Lovely Varughese.
While she walked through the trees and debris, questions about her son's last hour go through her mind.
"It's confirmation every year we walk that I know Pravin did not walk through there at midnight. How in the world somebody can do that in pitch dark?" said Varughese.
The Varughese family doesn't know when they'll next be back in the Jackson County Courthouse, but one thing is certain: southern Illinois has become a part of their life, and they'll be there every year in February.
"Part of me sleeps there. I will come here as long as I can come. If I can crawl, I will crawl," said Varughese.
Pravin's legacy continues through a scholarship in his name, which awards students — like Dalton Kitchen planning to major in criminal justice, a dream Pravin once had.
"Hopefully, I can help somebody in the same situation to get justice. It's sad they didn't get justice. Hopefully I can prevent it from happening to others, " said Kitchen.
That's the mission of the scholarship. Pravin's family members continue to be strong advocates for change in the justice system.