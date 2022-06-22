PADUCAH - "Work toward a just and peaceful society." That was one prayer from the vigil at Grace Episcopal Church in Paducah.
The church hosted the event in light of recent gun violence across the nation.
Pastor Charles Uhlik says the purpose was to give hope to those who need it most during these difficult times.
Sounds of singing fill the sanctuary while candles burn to signify the number of lives lost in the month of June from gun violence.
"That us reaching out and sending out positive and loving messages of hope for others, my prayer is that I hope and pray that that helps someone else," said Uhlik.
Uhlik came up with the idea for a prayer vigil and reached out to other clergy in the area to help put together the event.
"And I think that Father Charles realizes that we all need this coming together, worshipping together, praying together to heal," said Sherry Shadle, a church member.
Church leaders say it's important to have vigils like these to remember events like the Heath High School shooting and the Marshall County High School shooting. They say it's important to establish resiliency and hope with the people.
"To hear a message of hope that maybe violence doesn't have the last word, that maybe if we work together as a community, we can bring peace and love back into the community," said Grace Alworth, the Pastor at St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
And for Uhlik, it's important to share the message of hope with those who need it most.
"Especially a parent who has an empty bed tonight, and their child is missing, so we can let them know that they're not alone," said Uhlik.
The vigil came together after a recent shooting at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Alabama where three people died.
Uhlik says members of his church knew people from St. Stephen's, which hit close to home.
